I live in Stallion Springs. Several times a year, the Stallion Springs Community Service District has a cleanup day. I telephoned the office to see if a refrigerator could be picked up.
A little while later, two nice gentlemen came and got the refrigerator. While they were here, my daughter asked about a bed that I needed to discard. They also loaded the bed on the truck.
I am elderly and can't thank them enough for what they did. Also, I want to thank everyone who helped on Saturday.
I greatly appreciate and thank people like you.
Martha Jean Nylander, Stallion Springs
