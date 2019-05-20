It was very refreshing to read the light-hearted opinion regarding climate change, women's wages, race voting, healthcare and Putin.
The Forum page allows broad views to be expressed and using a sense of humor to make a point is funny. I look forward to more fun-slanted articles on government corruption, millionaire senators and congressmen, immigration and the wall, the homeless, and let us not forget, taxes.
Michael Dempsey, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.