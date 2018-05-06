Brandon Martin's campaign slogan, "do the time, do the crime," shows he is not ready to be a judge. A judge may be called upon to decide innocence or guilt. A judge is required to exercise discretion, while performing their duties.
His slogan advocates a one-size-fits-all approach to being a judge. While I am sure he is trying to be tough on crime, it shows he lacks the judgment and compassion needed to be a judge, and the ability to sentence based on the merits of the case.
America leads the world in number of citizens incarcerated. The last thing we need is a judge who indiscriminately issues long prison sentences, so he can appear tough on crime. His slogan seems to shred the concept of innocent until proven guilty. He is not the judge Kern County needs. For these reasons he will not be getting my vote.
Michael Puffer, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.