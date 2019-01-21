I read on Facebook that everyone should tell President Trump and McConnell to grow up. I agree, but they are not the only ones that need to grow up and quit being babies. I think that the whole Congress and all of the so-called "lawmakers" in Washington, D.C., need to grow up and start working together. That's what the people sent them there for, not to sit in a plush chair, draw big money and fight each other over everything.
I'm not the smartest block in the wood pile, but even I know that you can't sit around on your cans and expect to get anything done. Maybe we should stop their pay until they get with the program. I'm not going to dignify Nancy Pelosi by saying what I think about her, but she really needs to get out of Washington and go home. She has made a big enough fool of herself as it is.
Congress seems to be like little lambs following the leader, except in this case, doing what she says. I also feel, with all his faults, that President Trump has had the American people in the front of his thoughts all along and he is trying to make America great again, but he can't do it alone. Congress needs to back him, not block him at every move. I'm surprised his critics haven't blamed him for all the rain that the nation is having now.
Seriously, why can't we use the monies seized from the many drug raids and mainly the rich drug cartels to help fund the wall? Could it be certain people are being funded by the cartels? People of Congress, how dare you take expensive vacations when there's work left to be done that would benefit the people. Are you that into yourselves?
The only way this nation is going to become great again is to bring the Heavenly Father back into our lives. I wonder if the people have ever thought that maybe all the bad weather we are having across the nation could be our Heavenly Father taking control and starting to clean up the nation. It's worth thinking about, don't you think? Congress is not going to do it.
Robert Slusher, Tehachapi
