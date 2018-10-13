I don't know about other Tehachapians, but I'm so tired of the circus that has been going on in Washington, D.C. I'm frustrated with the lack of oversight of our own Congress to even put a check on an executive branch that's been destructive, destructive to our own institutions, and even cruel at times. I believe that our representatives should be representing us and not party politics and corporations! (Where is Kevin??)
Call me old-fashioned, but I think it's time to make a switch and put a check on the reality show Washington, D.C., has become. I'm worn out careening from crisis to crisis in the news and I've had enough!
I've decided to go with Tatiana Matta this election for U.S. Congress. She's fresh, strong for veterans, strong for schools and family and is not afraid of speaking truth to power. She has a degree in criminal justice and has been a military spouse so she's tough, too!
Linda Hardman, Tehachapi
