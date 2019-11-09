I understand and appreciate the fact that undergrounding power lines is prohibitively expensive. However, one solution that is not mentioned anywhere is insulated lines. My brother,who lives in Washington state, tells me many of the power lines there use insulated cable.
Several of the articles on recent fires started by power lines indicate that is is jumper cables that are suspect.
1. All new cables need to be insulated.
2. Existing jumper cables need to be replaced with insulated cable.
I am sure the utility will say it is not feasible. They need to look at the alternative; that is going bankrupt due to lawsuits. On that basis, buying insulated wire vs. bare wire may not be so terrible.
There are alternatives to Third World solutions. The utilities just need to cinch up their belts, and do them.
Phillip Messer, Tehachapi
