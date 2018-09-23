After the Sept. 17 City Council meeting on the discussion of SB54, I believe Councilman Phil Smith needs to give an explanation to the citizens of Tehachapi for his sudden change of mind on filing an amicus brief. Here we are at election time and he suddenly abstains from voting.
Think it's a little bit of a coincidence, don't you think? I believe he abstained from voting because he doesn't want to retaliated against? From who? He is as a seated City Council member up for re-election! Literally let down his constituents and the citizens of Tehachapi who depend upon him to make responsible decisions.
Now mind you he's held his office 32 years. Remember he took an oath to protect the people of Tehachapi, when he took his seat as a City Council member. I find it insulting that he doesn't take into consideration what the people want.
Missy Brown, Tehachapi
