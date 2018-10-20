Let me introduce you to Clint Davies, a longtime family friend who is running for Tehachapi's City Council. Since my family has known Davies we have found him to always be very sincere, dependable, dedicated and hardworking. He has a fresh perspective on things, which gives him the ability to present new ideas and communicate the benefits.
Any time my family has ever been in need, he was right there by our side in a moment's notice and always willing to help in any way that he could. Davies is a very positive and passionate person who genuinely wants the best for our community. My family and I support him 100 percent and we want to highly encourage everyone in District 4 to vote for him.
We honestly believe that he would be a huge asset to our little town if elected.
Carla Sanchez, Tehachapi
