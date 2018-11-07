We have a president without shame, who is backed by a political party without a spine, and they are both amplified by a network without integrity. In the short term, there is only one thing we can do to change this situation: that is to vote for a Democrat.
In the long term, we need everyone in a position of authority — educational, religious, political and business — to speak out against hatred, violence, divisiveness. Donald Trump is a model for what's happening, but he is not alone. Each of us need to accept responsibility for allowing things to get the way they are, and we each have to do everything we can to make our country a place without fear, hatred and prejudice. It will take time, but we do have the power. All we need is the will.
During the years immediately prior to our entering World War II, the United States Office of Strategic Services constructed this psychological profile of Adolf Hitler. The following is a portion of that profile that related to how he functioned publicly: "His primary rules are: Never allow the public to cool off. Never admit a fault or wrong. Never concede that there may be some good in your enemy. Never accept blame. And don't hesitate to lie, noting that people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one. So make your lie big and repeat it frequently. People will believe it."
Sound familiar?
Note: A week ago, our president informed reporters that he can change the Constitution by executive order if he decides to do so. How do you feel about that, Trump supporter?
A.J. Marshall (WWII veteran), Tehachapi
