In 2008, we taxpayers were led to believe that a $9 billion bond would be enough to finance a high speed rail system from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We were dumb enough and naive enough to believe it, but we should've known better because cost overruns on bond projects of this magnitude would escalate into the bazillions of dollars.
A recent environmental report was finally completed on 80 miles of high seed rail from Bakersfield to Palmdale. Twelve miles of tunnels would be required to get the rail right-of-way up and over the Tehachapi Mountains. It's like boring a 12-mile tunnel from Hart Flat all the way to Tehachapi, which is a distance of 12 miles. Sounds nuts? It is nuts!
Construction projects do evolve slowly like the recent completion of the Kramer Junction Bypass project east of Boron that took more than two years to build. This HSR project isn't scheduled to be completed until 2033. By that time, the HSR project will be obsolete. Meanwhile, HSR funding could be used right now to fix our current highway system that we all depend on before our highways are completely worn out.
California's highway arteries are falling apart and need an infusion of funds to fix them, but there's no telling where or how much of that gas tax money is being siphoned off for the slow speed HSR project.
Eighty billion dollars more for the HSR project doesn't even include the locomotives and passenger cars that will run on the rail line.
This HSR project boggles the mind and makes no sense right now. In November, we need to vote out legislators who favor this HSR boondoggle, and vote in some level-headed legislators who will stop this insanity until our highways are fixed.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
