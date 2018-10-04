I have always been fascinated with word forms and meanings, something I started thinking about while watching the Senate Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
For instance, words that begin with the letters “de” generally have negative connotations, and it struck me that many such words perfectly describe what the Democrats (itself a “de” word) on the Senate Judicial Committee are doing to Judge Kavanaugh. A few that came to mind were debasing, debauching, deceitful, defaming, deficient, defiling, defrauding, degrading, delirious, deluded, demagogic, demeaning, demented, demolishing, demonic, depraved, deranged, derisive, desecrating, despiteful, despotic, destitute, destructive, detestable, devastating and devouring.
I think the despicable performances of all Democrats on the Justice Committee indicate that the moral core of the Democrat Party itself has declined and deteriorated so far that they are now willing to exploit and further victimize a woman and use her uncorroborated allegations to destroy a decent human being and his family, all in a shameful attempt to regain political power.
Without a moral core, it seems that the Democratic Party is close to being defunct and certainly can no longer be described as decent, desirable, or deserving. However, there is a bright side to the disgusting show by the Democrats — they have exposed themselves and their true intentions for all to see. We should thank them for that and encourage all voters who believe in fairness and decency, regardless of party affiliation, to forever deny them the power they so desperately seek.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.