The recent article ("Kern County named wind capital of the world," May 23) about Kern County being the wind capital of the world with 4,581 turbines, more than any other county in the nation, certainly covers well our feeling of pride. But keeping this resource all to ourselves and also only a few others around the state may not be doing justice to what wind energy is all about.
The photo shows the tightly knit collection of three bladers in their well-known concentrated grouping capturing every ounce of wind. It goes on to mention that the U.S. Geological Survey has even stated that the Golden Empire has the highest turbine density in the world.
Elsewhere in the nation a disparate notion exists that the beauty is best expressed in a more widely separated development. On Midwest plains, one can see a turbine here turning slowly and other turbines there turning slowly with lots of space between and among all of them. Nice.
If one wonders why continuing development has reached a point of some satisfaction in California, no need to look further. We may have been our own worst source of discouragement with these high turbine numbers and close spacing. Certainly there is wind along with plenty of opportunities elsewhere in the state for them. Their power is proven and such crowding is no longer needed. Left to the developers here in our projects are their own answers to this question. Thanks.
Tony Chessick, director, IntegEner-W, Tehachapi
