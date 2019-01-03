This letter is in response to Dennis Tope, who seems so concerned about being slowed down by trucks on Highway 58 coming up the hill from Bakersfield, traffic congestion at Four Corners on Highway 58 at US 395, and now the new stop sign on Tehachapi Boulevard.
Relax; don't stress yourself out because of minor traffic problems. Take your time and get to your destination safely and try to enjoy the drive. As far as the new stop sign, if it prevents one death or injury to a pedestrian, it will be worth it.
Tim Singer, Tehachapi
