How shameful that the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is completely ignoring the residents of Tehachapi and focusing on tourists who come once a year.
Raising taxes on our elderly homeowners and young families trying to afford a home is extremely inconsiderate and un-American.
I'm pretty sure if you ask our children, they would much rather have a nice home to grow up in than a couple of amphitheaters for people passing through. Parents would like to tuck their kids in at night without having to worry about being taxed out of their own beds.
Homeowners are not cash cows. Tehachapi is a small town and we like it that way. Stop trying to force us to be like every other city.
DC Burrows, Tehachapi
