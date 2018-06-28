McDonald's, Starbucks and a host of other businesses in town have car lanes where customers can be served while remaining in their cars. Seldom do I take advantage of this business practice because I prefer dealing with a person over the counter rather than peering at them through a window.
My only gripe is when customers at drive-thru windows get more attention than guys like me who walk into these stores. Another problem I see when driving through windows is that idling cars contribute to the pollution mess.
Chances of getting served immediately in a drive-thru aren't terrific either because of the long lines. You can sit in line and wait for a considerable amount of time before being served. Sitting in your car waiting to be served wastes gas, and really isn't good for your vehicle's engine.
While waiting in a drive-thru, engines aren't running at peak temperature, so fuel isn't burnt efficiently and residue can build up inside engines and damage them.
In Germany, cars are being built with a shut-off device so when a vehicle stops for any reason the engine shuts off. This technology needs to be implemented in our country. In the meantime you might try getting out of your car to see what's going on inside these stores, instead of maneuvering your car in and around one of those drive-thru lanes.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
