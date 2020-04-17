Well folks, the year 2020 will forever go down in history as the year the world shut down. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everything has changed in our lives. Our work, our play, and learning has all changed for now.
Our schools are closed, sports leagues have been canceled, and many people have been asked to work from home. For our teens, life, as they have known it, has changed as well. No sports, no prom, and no commencement in June, as we've known it in the past.
Because this infection could go on for a long time, social distancing and group activities could be canceled for two years. So folks, lets give a big thank you to all of our health care, grocery store and fast food workers, and last, but not least, the truckers who deliver our goods. God bless them all!
Jean C. Riesen, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.