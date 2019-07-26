On July 21, the Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey Falcons hosted their annual Falcon Fun Day event and we had a record number of local businesses supporting us!
T.M.R.H. would like to thank Brite Creek Farm and J&J Beef, Canine Creek, Carlos Donuts, Drytown Water Park, Hitching Post Theatre, Mavin Hockey, Mulligan Family Fun Center, P-Dubs, Sailthru Carwash, Save Mart, Stallion Springs CSD, The Sand Trap, Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield, and Megan Kephart Pies!
These businesses helped make our event successful and extremely fun for young roller hockey players in Tehachapi! It is amazing to have this kind of community support and that's something that makes our community so great to live in! Thanks again!
Lisa Fitch, T.M.R.H. secretary, Tehachapi
