On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, my husband and I attended the ceremony at Cub Lake honoring veterans, past and present. A family with two young girls, the Barton family, made and presented star Christmas ornaments to the vets in attendance with a heart shaped note attached that read "Thank you hero!"
What a wonderful thing for this family to do to honor our veterans! We will proudly hang this on our Christmas tree for years to come. And I am so proud of those parents that they are passing on their patriotism to their children!
Thank you, Barton family, for taking the time to make and present these to such deserving people. You are an American treasure!
Maureen Kelly, Tehachapi
