I want to thank the town of Tehachapi for helping our family so much when our son Peyton passed away.
Those first two weeks after his passing were such a blur, I have very little memory of the specifics regarding the planning of his celebration of life service. I want to personally thank every person who donated their time, energy, money and hearts into the beautiful service that came together to honor my son.
I wish I could individually thank everyone, but since my memory is a blur for that week, I am unable to recall all the wonderful individuals who contributed. It would not have been possible without all the help you all gave us. I am forever grateful for the love and support from this little town.
Misty Stowers, Tehachapi
