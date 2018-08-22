At around 7 p.m. Aug. 17 we witnessed a fire in the northside of Golden Hills. As we looked across the valley south of the fire we saw a helicopter dropping water on the fire and also fire equipment rushing to the scene.
Then we saw three borate bomber planes flying and in sequence with the helicopter flying in a circle in such precision to save a great number of houses at the bottom of the ridge where the fire was heading. Looking from a distance you could see a great organized plan between the ground firefighters and the air crew.
We are grateful for their service to protect us and our properties and we should appreciate them more by making sure they have the funds necessary to do their job. Tehachapi needs our firefighters! Thank you Kern County firefighters! Job well done.
Gary Wright, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.