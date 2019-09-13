I would like to thank all our great firefighters who kept Tehachapi safe on Sept. 12 when we had several fires break out in the area.
You guys are all great. All Tehachapi residents owe you a big THANK YOU.
Cathy Lueder, East Oak Knolls
