Well folks, it was just 102 years ago, back in 1918, that the world had the worst influenza pandemic known to man here in the United States. It spread worldwide. It started in the U.S. armed forces, It was caused by the H1N1 virus. It is said that as many as 500 million people caught the flu, and 50 million people died worldwide.
Many of the deaths were children under 5 years old, and the elderly. One-third of the world population died. It was said that so many people died that they had to dig large ditches to accommodate all of the dead. Back then, the world population was much smaller then it is today, but It still could happen again.
Now, we have antibiotics to fight disease, and we know how important it is to wash our hands and cover our mouth when coughing. A lot of people are coming down with pneumonia and are ending up in the hospital right now, and that could be a sign of the flu as well. Keep your fingers out of your eyes, and mouth, for your protection.
Jeanne Riesen Tehachapi
