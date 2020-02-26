I will be a new resident of Tehachapi soon, and I am so enthusiastic about the new urban greening grant for planting trees in Tehachapi. Everyone will agree that this will make the city more beautiful and more healthful and just a good place to live.
Allow me to congratulate everyone in city government who had a part in moving this forward. I would also like to encourage efforts to acquire even more funds for tree planting. This grant was funded by the state of California's environmental fund. And it's a good use of the money.
But, I think there is another source of untapped funds. The president stated in his State of the Union address that he wants to join the Trillion Tree Project. One thousand trees would be one-millionth of a trillion. Surely this must be the least that Tehachapi is entitled to as part of this program. The trees will take years to grow, but they will be beautiful for many more years.
Tim Denton, Granada Hills
