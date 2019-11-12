The world is filled with scientists who have been telling us for 36 years that our world is suffering from global warming. Now those scientists are warning us that their current measurements of the rise in temperatures indicate we may have only eight to 10 years to do something about it.
Donald Trump says it’s all a hoax, and you will find scientists who agree with him. So let’s get down to reality — it’s just simple logic. We have a real problem. We can go along with Donald and his fossil fuel suppliers’ scientists — and gamble the futures of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — or we can bet on the 95 percent of the world’s scientists who have no motive to lie. Which will it be for you?
A.J. Marshall, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.