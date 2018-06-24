Gold stars to the more than 60 students, Boy Scouts, Cheer Team, school staff members and community citizens who showed up to support the planting of more than 40 trees on the high school campus.
Thanks to Home Depot and people in Tehachapi who donated the trees to replace the 25 that were destroyed by the vandals who cut them down.
They are the caring people who live in and love our Tehachapi home. This is Tehachapi pride at its best. Bravo!
Cherrill Gragg, Tehachapi
