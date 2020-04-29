California has about $1.5 trillion in debt and unfunded retirement fund obligations, our roads are falling apart, we are struggling with the coronavirus epidemic, we have veterans who need additional health care, our schools need to be upgraded, and farmers in the Central Valley could use more water for their crops.
So what is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s No. 1 funding priority? Wait for it, wait for it — giving cash payments of our tax money to illegal immigrants, people who shouldn’t even be here in the first place. The only explanation I have for this is that there must be a CD (cerebral deficiency) virus pandemic in Sacramento. The CD virus is also known as just plain old stupidity, and there is no cure for stupidity. God help us all.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
