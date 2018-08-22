I would like say a big thank you to our Kern County firemen and any other agencies that fought the fire in West Oak Knolls. Also, for the great guys flying the fixed wings and helicopters that were dropping water and Phos-Check drops.
They were on the fire in minutes. We live across Woodford in East Oak Knolls and had a great show of our great first responders at their best.
I don't know what we would do without our great local firemen.
Cathy Lueder, Tehachapi
