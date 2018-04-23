In a recent letter to the editor, Tom Dieges took exception to Tehachapi’s purported strong economic outlook versus the number of empty structures. Dieges does bring up a good point. There is a challenge in attracting new business to an area of 48,000 people, spread over 275 miles.
Although Dieges did not show his work, I can figure out the location of some of the vacant structures. In several cases, the buildings Dieges refers to are under contract, are in plan check, or are undergoing renovation and upgrade.
In other cases, the buildings are 50-plus years old and quite large. Any new tenant would be obligated to not only acquire the building but to bring said building up to current code. As you can imagine health/safety/seismic codes have advanced in 50 years; thus, many business owners find it less expensive to build rather than renovate an existing building.
I would point out two monthly meetings to Dieges where this very same information is easy to discover. The first is the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting held the first Wednesday of each month. This meeting is chock full of business leaders, potential community investors, local government, and community volunteers. The meeting is so large in fact that it recently relocated to a larger venue — The Slice of Life Enrichment School. A new business that recently renovated an old building.
The second meeting is more informal but no less amazing. Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is held the third Thursday of each month at The Coffee Mill. Again a new business in an old building.
Finally, that “eyesore” Mr. Dieges is a gorgeous piece of architecture currently located on Union Pacific property. It was once an apple shed. Unlike the misnomered building next door, which was a potato shed. All of this information is available at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum. Another relatively new enterprise, in another old building.
It’s true that there are vacant locations within the city and county areas in Tehachapi. What is not evident is the work behind the scenes of government, business, and community leaders who are working to encourage business growth in our communities.
Scott Taylor, Taylor's Provisions
