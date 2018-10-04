Don't the laws in our country say we are "innocent until proven guilty?" In the case of Judge Kavanaugh, who seeks a Supreme Court seat, he might as well be guilty of mistreating women, because he really can't prove he's innocent. There will always be questions about his reputation.
This whole matter boils down to a "he said, she said" situation, and who's really right? If I was to adjudicate this matter I'd toss the accusations against this man right out the window, seeing as how this alleged offense happened some 35 years ago and memories and facts become incoherent and fuzzy. Other then murder, isn't there a statute of limitations law to crimes?
The case of Judge Kavanaugh opens up a whole potpourri of problems for us guys. Any woman can claim they were abused by us, and those trumped up (pardon the pun) charges are going to be hard to refute.
Our freedom of expression without fear of character assassination is in jeopardy. When I was a young man guys like me used to whistle at pretty girls. Now you could be accused of verbal harassment or worse.
Dating a girl can be risky in this day and age. I'd be included to wear a body camera, have my date sign a disclaimer, and take a chaperone along for good measure. Sounds silly, doesn't it, but it is? I wouldn't want a former date accusing me of some hanky-panky, now would I?
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.