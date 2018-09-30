Have A Heart Humane Society would like to extend a hearty woof, meow and tail wag of thanks to Thunder on the Mountain for their generous donation.
With their help we will be able to provide more low-cost spay and neuter clinics for eastern Kern County.
We'd also like to thank all of the generous sponsors and volunteers who made our Gone to the Dogs Run and Pet fest a wonderful success. People were educated, pets were celebrated, and some lives were changed forever through adoption.
Bark, meow, yip and thank you and here is to a bigger and better 2019!
Cindy Lawler, Tehachapi
