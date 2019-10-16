Have a Heart Humane Society would like to send out woofs and wags to everyone who made this year's Gone to the Dogs 5k Fun Run/Walk and Pet Festival a huge success. Thank you to our amazing sponsors who support us. Our Top Dog Sponsors are Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Sangara Subaru of Bakersfield, Nestle Purina and our Hot Dog Sponsor, Hungry Howie's Pizza. Our Wonder Dog Sponsors are Kathy Carey of BVS Properties and Charles Tolfree. Our Mighty Dogs Sponsors were Carol Chase of Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ashmore Motors, Bank of the Sierra, The Balancing Act, Tehachapi News, The Loop Newspaper and 'Hachapi Tees.
Thank you to local businesses and organizations that donated items for our opportunity drawing and silent auction. They are Pioneer Home Center, Fiddler's Crossing, J Ranch Trees, Gallery 'N' Gifts, Kelley's Cafe, Thai Hachapi, Petra Deli, Red House BBQ, Chevron and VFW Tehachapi Post. Thank you to the vendors who participated in our event, our runners and walkers and to all our volunteers — we could not have done it without you!
The funds we raise in this annual event support our low-cost spay and neuter clinics right here in Tehachapi. We will be able to fix approximately 240 local cats and dogs with the proceeds. Chelley Kitzmiller, who founded Have a Heart 10 years ago, would be so proud of our continued success in this event. It was her dream to make Tehachapi a No Kill community. After losing our fearless leader almost three years ago, we are happy to say we are still fulfilling her legacy.
Be sure to save the date of Sept. 12, 2020 for the next Pet Fest and Fun Run. Thanks again with big sloppy kisses to all who participated.
Gina Christopher, CFO/Treasurer, Tehachapi
