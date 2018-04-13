There was a test proposed by Winston Churchill during World War II regarding the willingness of the people of Britain or of any country to react positively to a crisis and their willingness to undertake great public sacrifice. Churchill proposed a two-prong test. He said that people can face any misfortune with fortitude and buoyancy as long as they are convinced that those who are in charge of their affairs are not deceiving them or they themselves are not dwelling in a fool's paradise — in essence, out of touch with reality.
President Trump fails both tests. it may take a couple of more years before people wake up. That's what it took with Joe McCarthy. It took even longer with the Vietnam War that cost 60,000 American soldiers their lives. God forbid it will take a nuclear war. Both the president, who continually lies to create his own imaginary world, and those who enable him by supporting his lies are on the wrong side of history. They will ultimately lose. Meanwhile, how long will it take our Republican Congress to wake up to the fact that you can't control an irrational mind? Making sense out of nonsense is also irrational.
A free press, an independent Congress, an independent court system, and an independent FBI and CIA are what keep us a democracy. Without them, we are a carbon copy of Russia and every other dictatorship. And you can add one other thing to that list. No country should call itself a democracy if anyone in that country is above the law, even the president.
A.J. Marshall, Tehachapi
