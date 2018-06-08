Across the country there are so many homeless living in RVs that they now have their own designation: "Houseless."
These people are treated very badly by government officials and charities. When someone with low income manages to purchase a running RV and can keep the smog current, the vehicle registration current, the insurance current and their personal driver's license current, they should be given some credit for not just throwing up their hands and getting on the waiting list for government subsidized housing, which will cost the taxpayer $500 a month for the life of the subsidized housing building,
The homeless in RVs have accomplished quite a bit. And what credit do they get? Not even a free place to use a sanitary dump.
Then there is harassment by law enforcement to enforce local ordinances.
The well-meaning charities have not been able to think out of the box to come with programs.
Decades ago there were millions spent on the “experiment” of building “Projects” and that experiment didn’t turn out well in so many cases.
Could we not get a little money for an experiment to help the homeless in RVs?
Robert Kay, Tehachapi
