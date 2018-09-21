Honor Flight and the veterans of Kern County thank Thunder on the Mountain Car Club for its continued support. We are proud to be one of the 13 local charities chosen to receive its generous donation. Its donations have sent many veterans to Washington, D.C.
The car club and other organizations like it have sent more than 1,200 veterans on these flights, so they can visit the memorial dedicated in their honor and visit numerous other memorials and the sights of D.C.
These flights are more than distance and miles; for them, it's about time and memories shared with their buddies in arms. Again, we thank you, and the veterans thank you!
Rick Zanutto, Honor Flight representative
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.