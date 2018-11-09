Thank you Tehachapi, my home for over the last 30 years. I am humbled by the overwhelming support of my campaign for TUSD school board. I spent the last month knocking on your doors and listening to your concerns.
After teaching here for 28 years, I am proud to serve this community as a TUSD school board member. I could not have done this without the amazing support of my wife, Tamara. She was my campaign manager and cheerleader. I love you. We also have incredible friends that helped us with this endeavor: Arnie Gonzalez, Jana Walker, Terri Coward, Patty Cox, Jennifer Pacheco, Carin Reddig, Sharon Brown, Jason Grimes and Heather Tingley.
I appreciate all of you who put signs in your yards and told friends about my qualifications. That was a tremendous help. I also want to thank my family for all of their love and support. Without family, none of this matters.
We could not have done this without the expert advice from our amazing political consultant, our nephew Ayrton David Logan. I will use this opportunity to do what is best for our kids and community. I appreciate all of your votes, but even more so, it warms my heart to hear my previous students tell me, "Mr. Scott, you were my favorite teacher." I am truly blessed.
Rick Scott, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.