Well folks, what do we do with the big Kmart building?
I think I have a great answer. The way this town is growing, what we need is a family center. We need more entertainment for our young folks, and adults as well. I can picture a six- to eight-lane bowling alley on one side of the building, and a Chuck E. Cheese on the other side. No fast food as we have enough of them.
All across the front of the building should be three really nice restaurants, like a Red Robin, an Applebee's and maybe a Panda Express. There really is not much for our young people to do in this town. That's why they leave for the big city when they come of age. Let's suggest this to our city government, and see what will happen.
Jeanne Riesen, Tehachapi
