What has happened to our country? An annual White House Correspondent Association’s annual fundraiser dinner turns into a hateful bullying session with the target person present.
Can you imagine the hurt inflicted? I thought bullying wasn’t allowed in our schools, but it is OK once you are an adult? Did you see the look on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ face? Did you read the hurt in her eyes?
Growing up, I was told by my parents that if I couldn’t say something nice about someone, not to say anything at all. As a retired school teacher, this wouldn’t have been allowed in my classroom. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, this wasn’t and isn’t allowed in the home. Have we totally stepped away from our Judeo-Christian values? Are we now a hate spewing despicable people?
Years ago I was given a profound statement: “The tongue is the only sword that never needs sharpening.” And we want gun control?
We need to remember Jesus’ second great commandment: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Susan Mueller, Tehachapi
