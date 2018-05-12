I agree with the letter by Phyllis Hastings ("City should reconsider tax burden caused by parks," May 9). Increased property taxes could force people to sell their homes because that is what happened to me when I became a window.
My Social Security check covered my mortgage and home insurance but there was no money for property taxes. In fact, I was in arrears when I finally sold my house.
Do we really need to build a room for weddings and other banquets when we already have a number of facilities that do just that? Something else for the people of Tehachapi to think about.
Phyllis Gothrick, Tehachapi
