I am confused! For quite a few years, as we drive around town, we have noticed two incomplete housing projects. A small one is located on the northwest corner of D and Mill streets. Another, and much larger one, is located on the northeast corner of Curry Street and Highline Road. Yet we read that there is a proposal for an even larger one. Can’t we get the first two finished?
And remember there are still five empty restaurants, four on Tehachapi Boulevard.
Is this going to be a town of unfinished projects?
Tom Dieges, Bear Valley Springs
