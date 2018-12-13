J&M Dance Company would like to send a BIG thank you to Gold Mountain Sports Tavern for supporting our local dance teams for upcoming competitions by hosting our dinner fundraiser!
It’s amazing to live in a small town and receive the support from local businesses. If you haven’t eaten there yet, it’s a great, family friendly restaurant where owners and staff care about our local community.
Thanks again, Gold Mountain!
Lisa Fitch, Tehachapi
