The other day, the manager at Burger King told me that out of five new employees who were recently hired, only one was still working. The reason the others quit was the work was too hard. Maybe flipping burgers is a dead-end job, but so what! They say "any job worth doing is worth doing well."
Another employer in town laid off a man because he didn't show up for work on time and didn't report for work on a regular basis. When the employer fired him, he told his employer that he "didn't like working in a hostile environment."
Other employers in town gave me similar stories about their hires. So what's going on here? Showing up for work on time and reporting to work daily are skills that can't be taught sitting in any classroom. Jumping from one job to another does nothing to improve a person's work ethic or resume.
At 6:30 a.m., I see kids waiting for their school bus. If these kids continually arrive at this time in the morning and regularly catch the bus, there's a good chance (unbeknownst to them) they will develop good work habits.
I'm no psychologist, but good work habits start at home and generally are learned early in a person's life. They say deadbeat parents raise deadbeat kids. They say too that "one good parent is worth a thousand school masters." Isn't that the truth?
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
