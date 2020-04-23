Well folks, does anybody know what day it is anymore? It seems like the weekend is every day, with no place to go, and nothing to look forward to. If you are lucky enough to have a job to go to, you know what day it is. For the rest of us, it's just another day in Corona Ville.
I can't say I'm bored as I have straightened all my drawers in the house. I have vacuumed under all of the beds, and reorganized all of the pots and pans in the kitchen cupboards. Martha Stewart would be so proud of me; she might even invite me on her show. I haven't really ordered much food in, but I have been trying new recipes from the Pioneer Woman's show. Well, enough of feeling sorry for myself. I guess I'll go start on the closets next.
P.S. I so long for a large Cadillac Margarita, and some chips and salsa, served by a good-looking waiter. I'm so bored.
Jeanne C. Riesen, Tehachapi
