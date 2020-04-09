Well folks, as I sit here by my window at my computer, I wonder, just how long can we all put up with this new lifestyle we are given? I must say, my house is looking pretty neat and tidy. I even set my dining room table up for Easter dinner that I will not be having for family. Why, because no one is coming, except my daughter who lives with me.
This is for sure the strangest time in all of our lives. Now, we have to come together and interact and actually talk to each other. I go and do a project around the house, then watch the news, then off to vacuum under the bed. I'm thinking of cleaning out my closet next. At least something good is coming out of this new lifestyle we are given. So folks, keep the faith, as this too will pass.
Jeanne Riesen, Tehachapi
