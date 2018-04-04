In the Tehachapi News dated April 4, there was a story with the headline "Grand jury issues positive report on CCI operations." Well whoop-de-do! I'd rather the grand jury found that the prison got a bad report, and was found to be tough on criminals, so the cons would have no desire to return to prison.
The grand jury carries out official investigations into criminal conduct, and determines whether or not people should be prosecuted. I wrote a letter to the grand jury asking them to investigate the cost overruns on our new but vacant hospital.
I received a letter from the grand jury stating that they chose not to honor my request to investigate the hospital. If anything should be investigated here in Tehachapi, it's that defunct hospital.
Like me, I doubt if there are a handful of people who are happy the way things turned out with our hospital. The only thing we can do is next time when something grandiose is up for approval by the voters is to vote NO! As the saying goes, "Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me."
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
