John Christopher’s May 8 letter on the “need” for rent control got me thinking about the left’s habit of using softening adjectives to help sell bad policy. Think: “sensible rent control;” “commonsense gun control;” and “comprehensive immigration reform.” All are intended to mask the deleterious effects they really intend.
Here are some alternatives: “Well-thought-out summary executions;” or “a universal right to corporal punishment.” Sounds good, No?
Terry Quinn, Tehachapi
