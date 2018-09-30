In answer to Eileen Heaton's cheap shot ("Time to put a stop to excesses in our city government," Sept. 26), first off the city has an excellent record when it comes to finance. It's in the black and has very healthy reserves. Many thanks to City Manager Greg Garrett and his team for all their hard work. That includes Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins and Councilman Phil Smith.
As to your cheap shot at me, let's back up a bit. I have survived the last recession. We kept our 30-plus employees working and have paid most of our bills off. And before long will have the taxes paid. I, however, do live in the city and have for 32 years.
As far as the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is concerned, instead of the new project having been shut down two years ago we are weeks away from the opening of the completed hospital. That took a lot of time but I believe in giving back to our community and will continue to do so going forward.
Mike Nixon, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.