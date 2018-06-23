News flash Tehachapi: You're going to have a baby! Actually, a lot of babies. This year and next and so on there will be more babies and children coming to Tehachapi.
One of the many things they will need are parks and recreation facilities. What we have now is not even close to what will be needed. What we have now is tired and not meeting current needs.
The standard bell curve is used to show the spread of many kinds of data and results. So let's look at what is happening in the greater Valley area over the years. For almost 200 years now people have come to this valley to live and raise families. They had vision and worked to make this a better place to live. The phrase "pay it forward" would best describe them. We have homes, businesses of all types, farms, ranches, schools, roads with paving, street lights in many places, police and fire departments, an airport (two), trees and even parks.
Most of the people in the middle of the curve are doing the everyday things of life, work, home, family and all the other things we do. They enjoy the benefits of the hard work of those who went before and built/paid for all we have.
On the right side we have those who have vision and see better things for future generations. They pay the price in time and resources to build a new hospital, better schools and now better parks.
They get attacked constantly by those on the other end of the curve: the critics, naysayers, the "experts on everything." They who spin information every way they can to put a negative cloud over every attempt to build a better community or "pay it forward."
Weaving through the smoke and mirrors of their talk one thing stands out: "I am not paying for anything that doesn't benefit me right now." "I don't even want to pay for what we already have." We only have to take that thought a little further and no one pays for anything. Once we are back into the stone age then they will complain about the price of rocks.
Let's ignore the negative people and continue to build a better Tehachapi. To quote Einstein: "Avoid negative people, they will always find a problem for every solution." And my quote: "And boy will they put a negative spin on everything they dislike."
Mike Nixon, Tehachapi
