Rick Scott will be great for the school board. I have been a special education teacher for the district for 13 years and a parent. I was a student at Tompkins when Scott was a teacher and I worked with him as a colleague.
We need experience in both teaching and administration for our board, and Rick Scott has that. He has worked as a substitute in my class and has a passion for the kids.
His experience will lead this school district in the right direction for the students. I would like to see experience on the TUSD school board, and I would encourage a vote for Rick Scott.
Jason Grimes, Tehachapi
