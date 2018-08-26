I was very disheartened when I read a letter to the editor last week from Dennis Tope ("Removing monuments is disservice to our history," Aug. 22). He seemed to be angry because of the removal of some statues that were offensive to the "so-called politically correct radicals." Perhaps he was referring to the unauthorized toppling of the Silent Sam confederate statue at the University of North Carolina.
I don't agree with individuals removing a statue in that way but I do think it's appropriate for legislators to do so. I disagree with Mr. Tope's arguments for many reasons. It's not "narrow-minded" for a person to be offended by a statue honoring the Confederacy which fought against the United States to preserve slavery.
It was a symbol of white supremacy and was not a national monument. I don't see how this statue would help us "remember how this great country of ours became great in the first place," as Mr. Tope claims.
It is ridiculous to say that people may want to dismantle the Statue of Liberty. Nobody is thinking that! Many believe it is morally correct to remove Confederate statues from public spaces. We should be having good faith, rational discussions about the best way forward. Stop the fear mongering.
By the way, the national monuments that are being impacted the most are Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. They are being drastically reduced and opened to commerce by the Trump administration. That's something to get mad about!
Connie Bosworth, Tehachapi
