I think it’s awesome that the school district is considering bringing back agriculture classes to our high school.
I’ve been listening to the people of Tehachapi and one thing they are concerned about is their kids leaving Tehachapi and not coming back.
How about instead of Tehachapi building a Never Land where neither kids nor adults have to grow up, we open a trade/occupational school for our older kids/young adults who have outgrown their skateboards but have little or no life skills or the ability to make a living?
How about our underemployed people who would greatly benefit from a trade school or to learn a new occupation? How about us seniors who would love to take an academic class instead of mindlessly playing pickleball?
How about local businesses offer an apprenticeship to people willing to work and learn a new skill? We have the railroads, local aviation, agriculture, aerospace, small businesses, etc. How about seminars from local businesses to introduce people to different avenues, show them the ropes of running a small business, or what it takes to work aerospace, etc.? Give back and pay it forward all at the same time.
Not everyone is cut out for college and some are not interested in it, but they still need skills and a way to make a living. They need to get off the government dependency that leads to a lack of self worth, apathy and for many, drug addiction.
They need something local to look forward to instead of having to leave town and their families behind. Not only that, but many don’t have the transportation or the gas money to travel.
If you really want to pay it forward, give our kids and underemployed adults a chance at a real life with something palpable for their future. I’d much rather my legacy be that I contributed to the education of our young people and helped keep families together instead of leaving them a swimming pool and a swingset.
Diane Burrows, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.